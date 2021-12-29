Burlington area bars consider New Year’s COVID precautions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the countdown to 2022 just days away, will the surge in COVID cases put a damper on New Year’s eve celebrations? At least one Burlington has opted to close its doors for the big night.

Three Needs in Burlington posted on Instagram this week that “due to rapidly increasing covid cases, we have decided to be closed on nye.” Other bar owners we spoke with are choosing to stay open or modify their hours, but all said they’re trying their best as the pandemic rages on.

“It was a tough decision for sure because it’s such a busy night, but I felt it was the best thing to do for our employees,” said Glenn Walter, Three Needs’ owner. He says a staff member tested positive last week and the rush of New Year’s would add extra stress on the employees. “We all got tested every single day because we were afraid we’d have COVID. It was a mentally rough week last week so I said, let’s just not even deal with New Year’s, there’s such a rush of people, it’s such an enormous line.”

Walter says they are instead doing an employee party. “It should be a little less risky I think,” he said.

Walter has been playing it safe. Three Needs was one of the first bars to require vaccination for proof for entry months before the city’s recent mask and vaccination ordinance.

In Winooski, where there is a mask mandate without a vaccine exemption, the Mule Bar decided Wednesday to only offer dinner on New Year’s Eve and not stay open past midnight.

“Whatever variant is circulating, it seems to be progressively attaching itself into parts of the community, staff members. Instead of limping into the new year, we decided to take a break and play it safe,” said Matthew Farkas, the bar’s manager.

Farkas says the holiday is usually lucrative, so they want to give their employees a chance to make some money. “We’re staying open to mainly give a safe space for our employees to get gainful income, but if they’re going to get sick and not be able to work, it’s beside the purpose,” he said.

“We feel pretty confident that we’re doing the best we can,” said Matthew Walter, co-owner of The Archives, which has locations in both Burlington and Winooski. He says they’re choosing to stay fully open and follow both cities’ respective pandemic mandates. He says they’ve been requiring proof of vaccination since August, a system that’s worked well. “We’ve turned away enough people that don’t have the information we need, so I think we’re doing what we need to do.”

T. Rugg’s Tavern on Elmwood Ave. is also following Burlington pandemic protocol by only welcoming vaccinated customers. “We’re actually closed today and tomorrow in anticipation of New Year’s, just trying to make sure everyone’s safe for it,” said Mike Dunn, the bar’s owner. He says he’s looking forward to hosting Burlingtonians after being closed last year. “We’re very excited to welcome everyone and ring in the new year and have a big party. I’m a little apprehensive about COVID but it is what it is.”

Revelers are urged to check ahead with their favorite establishment before they head out to paint the town.

