Burlington Police see rise in car thefts this year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are looking for two people they say stole a car from a downtown parking garage. This comes as they say car thefts are on the rise.

Police say someone shopping on College Street had their purse and car keys stolen.

When the victim went back to the Marketplace Parking Garage on South Winooski, they say their car was gone.

Officers reviewed surveillance cameras which showed the suspects.

In the footage, they saw a man with the car keys in hand, sounding the horn to identify the car. The two reportedly then got in the car and drove the wrong way out of the garage.

Burlington Police say they’ve seen an uptick in stolen cars this year.

We’re told about 130 cars were stolen just this year. In comparison, only 61 were taken last year.

