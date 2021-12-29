Advertisement

Cement truck accident clogs Sheldon intersection

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cement truck accident clogged an intersection in Sheldon for several hours Wednesday.

The Vermont State Police say it happened at Woods Hill and Machia Roads near Route 105. They say an SD Ireland cement truck ended up on its side. Police say it was empty at the time and nobody was hurt.

Once teams could get it back on four wheels, it was able to drive away from the scene and the road reopened just before 4 p.m.

Police say the accident doesn’t appear to be due to driver negligence.

