Court: NH woman who threatened Black child violated law

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DOVER, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire court has found that a woman violated the state’s civil rights law when she called Black child by a racial slur and threatened to kneel on his neck.

Fifty-one-year-old Kristina Graper, of Dover, was accused of threatening the 9-year-old in May after he accidentally broke her son’s toy at a local park. She was prosecuted by the attorney general’s Civil Rights Unit in Strafford County Superior Court. It concluded Wednesday that her conduct was motivated by the victim’s race and was intended to terrorize or coerce him.

Graper did not file a response to the complaint. A phone number listed for her attorney was disconnected.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

