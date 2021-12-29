Advertisement

Eating disorders amplified during holiday season

By Elissa Borden
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the holidays are often seen as a food-centric time of year, there is a subset of the population that is not so excited for the abundance of food.

Nearly 29 million Americans will have an eating disorder in their lifetime. Oftentimes -- they’re triggered by mental health and issues surrounding body image. So when the New Year rolls around and people resolve to diet or lose weight, it can amplify existing struggles for many people.

Elissa Borden spoke with Dana Notte, an eating disorder dietitian at Thrivinspired Nutrition in South Burlington, to learn how we can change the conversation around food, diet, and exercise during this time of year.

