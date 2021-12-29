Fair Haven district taking advantage of COVID funds for school renovation

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - The federal government is releasing the final $95 million of American Rescue Plan funding to help Vermont schools respond to the pandemic. For Fair Haven, it means critical resources to help the district follow through with building renovations.

The Slate Valley Unified Union School District is directing about $3.2 million of their ARP funds toward a renovation that will allow them to move all of their seventh and eighth graders under one roof and save a million dollars annually through staffing cuts.

“This is something, as a district, we’ve been planning for a long time, but due to the pandemic and the increased costs and labor and construction materials, we found we were unable to afford it,” said Slate Valley Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell.

She says by moving all middle schoolers to the current Fair Haven High School campus it gives students equal opportunities including access to digital classes and high-quality extracurricular activities. She says each middle school is currently doing its best but a staffing shortage limits what they can offer. “This year, last year, and we’re predicting to get worse next year. It’s enabling us to shrink our staffing footprint to ensure that we can fill those positions,” Olsen-Farrell said.

Vermont Education Secretary Dan French says Fair Haven is a great example of a district using these funds to address long-term needs and the COVID emergency. “They have been through a long process of trying to get a bond issue and so forth, but now with COVID they are able to leverage this moment,” he said.

The Agency of Education has been approving appropriations as they are submitted by districts, with the final say coming from the U.S. Department of Education. But Vermont decided to create its own process, including the Legislature to align state and local funding priorities and requiring even further stakeholder input.

“It would have been easier if we had taken the recipe off the website and followed it and created our plan and we would have no doubt had approval much earlier,” French said.

Olsen-Farrell says the renovations are critical to their district and the AOE did work closely with her making sure all plans are ready to go once approved. She hopes Vermont’s extended process makes up for the sleepless nights it took in formulating their plan. “I hope that perhaps it allowed for greater stakeholder feedback and input and at the end it will be a better product, but I suppose time will tell,” she said.

Construction could begin as early as January 4.

