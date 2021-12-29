Advertisement

Fiery crash at Mich. gas station caught on camera

By WXYZ staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) – A fiery crash at a Michigan gas station was caught on camera Monday.

Officials said a driver lost control at the station and struck a pump, causing an explosion.

Seconds later, flames quickly began to spread and people nearby rushed to help those inside the vehicle escape.

“I didn’t know what to think at the time,” said witness Joshua Collier. “I was frightened that someone might have been hurt.”

Despite two vehicles catching fire, officials said there were no injuries.

Those nearby said they were relieved the scene did not end in a worse way.

Collier said he’s thankful to first responders who arrived quickly to put out the flames, and to those brave people who stepped up with no time to spare.

Authorities have not said what caused the driver to lose control and spark the fiery crash.

Inspectors from the city of Taylor are checking to see if the gas station can safely reopen.

Copyright 2021 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police officer sent to the hospital after being attacked by Newport man
Burlington officer seriously injured responding to attack
Anthony Bagalio
Plainfield man faces child sex charges
Tuesday's Vermont COVID briefing in Montpelier.
80K rapid tests to be distributed to returning Vt. students
It's day three of the Vermont Department of Health's antigen test giveaway, where Vermonters...
State hands out more free tests; will results skew Vermont’s COVID data?
An overturned tractor-trailer will remain in the Black River in Cavendish until it can be...
Cavendish road closures expected following cold water rescue

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows a Publix store in Bradenton Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Publix grocery chain starts offering paid parental leave
FILE - California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives in Mexico City, Mexico, with first lady...
Schwarzenegger and Shriver divorce final after 10 years
Dr. Fauci: ‘I don’t think we’re going to eradicate COVID’
stories
Nurses stressed, frustrated as COVID patients continue to fill hospitals