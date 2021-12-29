Advertisement

Holiday COVID spike hits the Green Mountains

Staff care for a new arrival to the University of Vermont Medical Center Intensive Care Unit.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With Christmas celebrations in the rearview mirror and the New Year’s countdown soon to get underway, Vermont’s daily COVID numbers spiked to a new record high Wednesday.

State health officials reported 940 new cases, surpassing the previous single-day record of 740 on Dec. 10. They reported three additional deaths, bringing the total to 648.

It comes as state officials say they have been bracing for a post-holiday surge exacerbated by the new, fast-spreading omicron variant.

Hospitalizations, for now, remain stable at 54, with 18 in the ICU. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 5.5%.

The U.S. record for daily COVID cases also toppled this week. The seven-day average of U.S. cases hit 267,000 on Tuesday, according to the New York Times.

