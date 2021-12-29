How will revised CDC guidance on isolation impact Vermont?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With COVID cases soaring, new CDC guidance on isolation times could help get infected people back to work faster. Calvin Cutler reports on what the change means for containing and coexisting with coronavirus.

The new guidance takes aim at isolation times for asymptomatic people who test positive. Up till now, school councilors like East Montpelier’s Jessica Heinz say a positive test would have sidelined staff for ten days. “Staff having to be out if they have COVID or their kids have been exposed. And substitutes... they don’t exist much these days,” she said.

Isolation and quarantine rules have also caused staffing shortages in restaurants, health care, manufacturing, and retail.

The new guidance, which Vermont will adopt, cuts the time asymptomatic people have to quarantine in half. For five days afterward, people will have to mask when around others. The CDC says most opportunities for viral transmission pass in the first five days.

But the shorter isolation time has some we spoke with worried. “I think they’re really going to say, ‘Okay, five days up, I’m fine.’ I really do,” said Marie Countryman of Montpelier.

Dr. Tim Lahey, an infectious disease expert at the UVM Medical Center, says there’s an active debate in the health care community over whether there should also be a COVID test requirement at the end of the isolation period. “Of course, health needs to be the first priority but it is not realistically the only priority in our lives,” he said. Lahey says the more Vermonters are vaccinated and learn to live with masks and testing, the more they’ll learn to co-exist with the virus. “We do have to be open to the idea that the rules that were put in place in the spring of 2020 are not always going to be the same and that we need to incrementally change those rules in response to smaller risk.”

Vermont officials are still considering some adjustments to the new guidance, particularly as it applies to health care and congregate care settings.

Whatever the final changes, Heinz says any change in isolation policy would be significant for time in the classroom and sick time for teachers. “It definitely is a game-changer. We just need to get everyone vaccinated, boosted, and wear a mask, so we can get through January and February and hopefully come out through the other side in the spring,” she said.

There is also an important change in quarantine rules for people who are close contacts. Up to now, the CDC said vaccinated people did not have to quarantine after exposure.

Under the new guidance, if your vaccinations are recent or you’ve been boosted, you still don’t have to quarantine, but you should wear a mask for 10 days and get tested on the fifth day from your exposure. If you are unvaccinated or your initial vaccinations are out of date, the CDC says you should quarantine for five days, get tested on day five, and then wear a mask for an additional five days.

