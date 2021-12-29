Injured hiker rescued from New Hampshire’s White Mountains

BEAN’S GRANT, N.H. (WCAX) - An injured hiker is rescued from New Hampshire’s White Mountains.

Search and rescue volunteers say Daniel Gassaway of Buffalo, New York was hiking on the Crawford Path on Monday.

On his way down Mt. Pierce, rescue crews say the 41-year-old suffered a fractured fibula when his microspikes got caught on something.

He was unable to walk or bear weight on the injured leg, so crews we’re called to bring him the final 1.2 miles down the mountain.

Gassaway was transported to Littleton Regional Healthcare for treatment.

