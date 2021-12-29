New Hampshire begins making secret police list public

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire has begun making public its long-secret list of police officers with possible credibility issues.

The so-called Laurie list tracks officers whose credibility may be called into question during a trial because of something in their personnel records. A new state law requires the Department of Justice to gradually release the list after a period during which officers can contest their placement on it.

The first batch of 90 names was made public Wednesday, along with brief descriptions of the officers’ alleged wrongdoing. Truthfulness was listed for 60 of the officers. Twelve were cited for criminal conduct.

