NH lawyer challenging mask mandates has license suspended

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire attorney who has unsuccessfully fought mask mandates in multiple school districts has temporarily lost his law license.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports that the state Supreme Court temporarily suspended Robert Fojo’s law license over allegations that he mishandled nearly $100,000 in client funds. The allegations are unrelated to lawsuits he’s filed related to mask mandates, remote schooling and the governor’s emergency orders during the pandemic.

Fojo did not immediately respond to a phone message Wednesday. He is challenging his suspension and will appear before a judge next week.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)