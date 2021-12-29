Nurses stressed, frustrated as COVID patients continue to fill hospitals

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - If you ask anyone in the health care profession these days how they are doing mentally, emotionally and physically, they will likely give you a similar answer.

“A vacation is very much needed,” said Emily, an ICU nurse at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, who did not want to share her last name.

“I’m exhausted and I would very much like to take a vacation,” said Hilary Hawkins, the nurse manager in the emergency room at DHMC.

Hawkins works 12-hour shifts and it’s not exactly the type of job that you can just turn on and off.

“COVID consumes me 24/7,” she said. “I would like to go to a beach and not think about COVID and anybody else for 24/7.”

But the reality is COVID-19 patients are prevalent in hospitals across the region.

“Every day is a struggle with either resources, staffing, stress,” Hawkins said.

It’s the stress of the pandemic that all of us likely share in some form. The emergency room at DHMC has also seen a sharp uptick in mental health patients.

“We are taking care of adolescents, elderly, adults that are not coping well,” Hawkins said.

“It’s just been totally exhausting,” Emily said.

She works in the medical center’s ICU where upward of 90% of the sickest patients have not been vaccinated, a frustrating fact for those on the front lines.

“Everything we see as health care providers shows so clearly that the best way to prevent ending up as a patient in our unit is to get vaccinated,” Emily said.

But that message is not well-received by some. That’s one of the reasons Emily chose not to give her last name during this interview.

“Historically, one of the most trusted professions. To feel like we’ve lost the trust of the public is very disheartening for our staff,” she said.

Both nurses say the support system within the facility helps get them through each day. However, concerns mount as cases continue to rise.

“We are definitely running leaner than we ever had trying to support as many sick patients as we can,” Emily said.

DHMC’s ICU has been running at capacity for several weeks now. Vermont and New Hampshire combined have now seen more than 2,400 COVID-related deaths.

