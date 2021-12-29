Advertisement

Police arrested Burlington man in connection to jewelry burgarly

Burlington man, David Oleson, 37 is accused of breaking into Piercing Pagoda.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a nearly month long investigation South Burlington Police arrested the man responsible for breaking into a Dorset Street jewelry store.

Police say on December 3rd just after 4:00 am they responded to Piercing Pagoda at 155 Dorset Street. Police say they found the glass door broken and through surveillance video were able to identify 37 year-old David Oleson, of Burlington.

Police say Oleson stole a large amount of jewelry from the store.

Police say Oleson has a criminal background and is set to answer to burglary charges in court.

