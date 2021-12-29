Police looking for man involved in Burlington knife-point robbery

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is on the run, accused of robbing a Burlington gas station at knife-point.

Police say around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, a man forced an employee to open the register at Simon’s on Park Street and allegedly took the employee’s phone to prevent them from calling 911.

The suspect threatened the employee saying if they did call police, he would return and slit their throat.

Another employee out back of the store was able to call 911, but not before the suspect got away on foot.

Police say they then got into an older model dark blue station wagon type vehicle that was parked in a nearby driveway on Park St.

The man got away with cash and several packs of cigarette.

Police want you to give them a call if you recognize him.

