Preliminary Vermont deer hunting data released

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re learning more about this year’s deer hunting season in Vermont.

While the final number of deer taken won’t be available for a few more weeks, Vermont Fish & Wildlife experts say the final tally will be around 15,600 deer.

They say those deer will provide over three million servings of local venison.

The buck harvest and antlerless deer harvests are expected to be slightly down.

The buck harvest will be close to 9,000; which will be down slightly from 2020′s data of 9,255; but near the 10-year average of 8,938.

The final antlerless deer harvest will be around 6,600; that’s down considerably from 9,735 in 2020, but similar to antlerless harvests before 2020.

Experts say the decline was expected as they’ve been working to reduce deer numbers in certain areas to balance them out with the habitat.

Fewer permits were also issued this year.

