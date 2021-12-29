Registration opens for free COVID test kits for Vermont students

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont parents can now register to pick up free rapid test kits for their K-12 students to test them for COVID before they head back to school.

Parents and caregivers can get one test kit per student. They will be available at sites around Vermont.

The state hopes parents will use them to test their children for COVID before they return to school next week. However, the test is not required to return to school.

The kits will be available at 41 VTrans sites around the state on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. The sites will be open from 7-10 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. The name of the student and the school must be provided to pick up a kit.

More than 87,000 of the two-pack rapid antigen test kits will be handed out so students can be tested twice before school starts. They should be taken at least 24 hours apart, starting two days before school begins.

“I encourage families to take advantage of these rapid tests,” Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, said in a statement Wednesday. “Testing your child before school starts gives you peace of mind and will slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. It also will help protect the most vulnerable and keep schools open, so kids can get the education they need and deserve.”

Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine also encouraged families to be sure their eligible children are vaccinated.

Click here to register.

Click here for more information about vaccinations for children.

Click here for more information about COVID-19, testing, vaccination and how to prevent the spread of the virus.

