A shot in the arm for vaccinations in the North Country; New York sends help

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A state-run pop-up vaccination site opened in Plattsburgh on Wednesday, as part of an effort to deliver more vaccine in New York’s North Country.

It’s part of a six-week program where the state is stepping in to help get up to 1,000 shots in arms hoping to help combat an expected January surge.

“It’s a way to know you are helping others, not just yourself,” said Brooke Gillespie, who got a booster shot.

The Clinton Community College filled up again with members of the community looking for a shot or a booster, like Kate Trombley and her daughter, Lucy.

“I’m so glad because I was going to have to wait a month to get my booster and my daughter was going to have to wait four months to get her first vaccine as a child,” Trombley said.

The two walked in Wednesday and said the process was a breeze.

“This was great. I thought we would be waiting several hours but we walked right in and got our shots. We will be out within a half-hour,” Trombley said.

“I got my first vaccine for COVID,” Lucy Babbie said.

For Lucy, the decision to get a shot was easy, even if it hurt a little bit.

“It hurt but then after a while, it started feeling better. Right now, I don’t feel it much,” Lucy said.

She says she wants to be able to stay in school and the shot allows her to do that as long as she’s not showing any symptoms.

“So when I go in quarantine at school, I don’t have to quarantine, I can stay in school,” she said.

Brooke Gillespie says she got the booster to make her feel safe as the winter season surge continues.

“I think just the thought of it being an extra protection so I know I’ll be safe for when I’m with my family or friends and know I’m helping a cause to keep everyone safe,” Gillespie said.

The site is able to offer the 1,000 shots because of doses and staff sent by the state to run the clinic.

“These communities matter and it is our responsibility to give them all the tools they need to fight the pandemic,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-New York.

Inside, those waiting said they hope to see the community take advantage of the free doses.

“Protecting our community, having our kids back in school, being able to be back at work is most important for our local economy and our children,” Trombley said.

“Everyone will be safe and we won’t have to deal with COVID anymore,” Lucy said.

The pop-up site on Wednesday is in the college’s gymnasium. It runs from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Click here to register for a vaccination. They are also taking walk-in appointments.

It will be back open next Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will again take both appointments and walk-ins, and they do have the lower dose shots for children.

