State-run vaccination site returns to Clinton County, New York

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - To help curb the spread of the omicron variant, a state-run mass vaccination site returns to Clinton County, New York on Wednesday.

It’s happening at the Clinton Community College in Plattsburgh from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

First, second, or booster doses will be available.

Click here to sign up. You can also just walk-in.

On Thursday, Franklin County is opening a state-run testing site and will offer free testing three days a week going forward.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

