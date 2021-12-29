Think tank releases annual report on ‘State of Working Vermont’

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters do better when they have more money in their pockets, and so does the greater economy. That’s the conclusion of a new report from the Public Assets Institute, a left-leaning think tank.

Their annual “State of Working Vermont” is centered around the last 20 months of the pandemic.

It shows the federal stimulus passed by Congress created a windfall of cash that flowed through the economy and eventually into Vermonters’ pockets.

Authors say this data will help inform discussions around paid leave, housing, broadband, the minimum wage and more.

“When government springs into action, it can really meet people’s needs. If we actually have a government that’s focused on people’s needs and focused on meeting those needs, that can actually happen,” said Paul Cillo of the Public Assets Institute.

The report also shows that women and Vermonters of color were hit hardest financially during the pandemic.

Click here to read the full report.

