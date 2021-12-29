Advertisement

Think tank releases annual report on ‘State of Working Vermont’

Vermonters do better when they have more money in their pockets, and so does the greater...
Vermonters do better when they have more money in their pockets, and so does the greater economy. That's the conclusion of a new report from the Public Assets Institute.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters do better when they have more money in their pockets, and so does the greater economy. That’s the conclusion of a new report from the Public Assets Institute, a left-leaning think tank.

Their annual “State of Working Vermont” is centered around the last 20 months of the pandemic.

It shows the federal stimulus passed by Congress created a windfall of cash that flowed through the economy and eventually into Vermonters’ pockets.

Authors say this data will help inform discussions around paid leave, housing, broadband, the minimum wage and more.

“When government springs into action, it can really meet people’s needs. If we actually have a government that’s focused on people’s needs and focused on meeting those needs, that can actually happen,” said Paul Cillo of the Public Assets Institute.

The report also shows that women and Vermonters of color were hit hardest financially during the pandemic.

Click here to read the full report.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police officer sent to the hospital after being attacked by Newport man
Burlington officer seriously injured responding to attack
Anthony Bagalio
Plainfield man faces child sex charges
Tuesday's Vermont COVID briefing in Montpelier.
80K rapid tests to be distributed to returning Vt. students
It's day three of the Vermont Department of Health's antigen test giveaway, where Vermonters...
State hands out more free tests; will results skew Vermont’s COVID data?
An overturned tractor-trailer will remain in the Black River in Cavendish until it can be...
Cavendish road closures expected following cold water rescue

Latest News

File photo
Burlington area bars consider New Year’s COVID precautions
Vermont parents can now register to pick up free rapid test kits for their K-12 students to...
Registration opens for free COVID test kits for Vermont students
File photo
New York to implement ‘Test to Stay’ program at schools
govkathyhochul
RAW VIDEO: Hochul news briefing on COVID in New York-Dec. 29