Tips on what to serve this New Year’s Eve

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re finalizing plans for New Year’s Eve celebrations large or small, it’s time to start thinking about what to serve any potential guests.

Healthy Living is offering advice to shoppers looking for some light options.

They recommend red wines to pair with foods, white wine for more salty options, as well as champagne to ring in the new year.

They are also carrying non-alcoholic wine for those looking, all to be paired with cheeses, including goat cheese, spreads and crackers.

Specialty buyer and supervisor Sammy Castonguay says they have lots of local or family owned business options in their aisles.

“That’s really what we are striving for is the smaller productions, so from our bakers that bring us bread daily to other products in the store, our produce selection, everything is very fresh, and we want you to be able to enjoy that with your family,” said Castonguay.

They are also open on New Year’s Eve until 6 p.m. for last minute essentials.

