Advertisement

Tips on what to serve this New Year’s Eve

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re finalizing plans for New Year’s Eve celebrations large or small, it’s time to start thinking about what to serve any potential guests.

Healthy Living is offering advice to shoppers looking for some light options.

They recommend red wines to pair with foods, white wine for more salty options, as well as champagne to ring in the new year.

They are also carrying non-alcoholic wine for those looking, all to be paired with cheeses, including goat cheese, spreads and crackers.

Specialty buyer and supervisor Sammy Castonguay says they have lots of local or family owned business options in their aisles.

“That’s really what we are striving for is the smaller productions, so from our bakers that bring us bread daily to other products in the store, our produce selection, everything is very fresh, and we want you to be able to enjoy that with your family,” said Castonguay.

They are also open on New Year’s Eve until 6 p.m. for last minute essentials.

Click the video above to see other options for this coming holiday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Bagalio
Plainfield man faces child sex charges
Tuesday's Vermont COVID briefing in Montpelier.
80K rapid tests to be distributed to returning Vt. students
Jozsef Piri
Florida doctor pleads not guilty to road rage murder in Vermont
It's day three of the Vermont Department of Health's antigen test giveaway, where Vermonters...
State hands out more free tests; will results skew Vermont’s COVID data?
Burlington Police officer sent to the hospital after being attacked by Newport man
Burlington officer seriously injured responding to scene

Latest News

Vermont’s legislature returns back to work next week, and they’ll be meeting remotely for the...
Vermont legislature to meet remotely next week
Vermont’s legislature returns back to work next week, and they’ll be meeting remotely for the...
Vermont legislature to return remote next week
While the final number of deer taken won’t be available for a few more weeks, Vermont Fish &...
Preliminary Vermont deer hunting data released
While the final number of deer taken won’t be available for a few more weeks, Vermont Fish &...
Preliminary Vermont deer hunting numbers out