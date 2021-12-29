Vermont judiciary looking for child advocates

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont judiciary is desperately searching for at least 100 volunteers to serve as guardians ad litem statewide. The goal is to ensure a child who’s been taken into DCF custody -- often due to allegations of abuse or neglect -- gets a safe, stable, and permanent home as quickly as possible.

“The goal is to get to know them as best we can so that we can advocate on their behalf in court,” said Laura Schaller, who has volunteered to be that voice for kids in courtrooms for seven years. Now, she coordinates the guardian ad litem program in Washington, Windsor, and Orange Counties full-time.

Reporter Christina Guessferd: What motivated you to make the time commitment and the emotional commitment?

Laura Schaller: It meant a lot to me to support Vermont’s kids. It sounds a little trite but you really do make a difference. The kids appreciate you, families appreciate you.

Reporter Christina Guessferd: What kind of a relationship do you develop with these families, and especially the children you’re overseeing?

Laura Schaller: The relationship grows close with most kids.

Establishing a strong connection with the children on their caseload is a crucial responsibility for guardians ad litem, who do the work for free. They are expected to meet with kids in DCF custody at least once a month to learn about their lives. Some sign up to support just one child and others choose to help as many as 30. They must attend every court hearing and make recommendations to the judge.

“Your opinion is valued and that feels good,” Schaller said.

During the pandemic, the Vermont judiciary has lost a few dozen GAL volunteers, shrinking the team from about 340 to about 280. Now, program manager Rob Post is looking for at least another 100 who come from all walks of life.

Reporter Christina Guessferd: What kinds of attributes are you looking for in applicants? what kind of person should they be?

Rob Post: What we look for in applicants is someone who is compassionate, has a flexible schedule, is able to pass a background check, and have reliable transportation and internet access. No real prior experience in court system or any specialized education is required to serve in the role.

Reporter Christina Guessferd: What are some of the biggest challenges of this job?

Laura Schaller: Seeing what children in our state have to deal with, seeing and experiencing things they shouldn’t as children. I saw enough good come out of the system that that is sustaining. It’s not just all heartbreaking.

