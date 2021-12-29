Vermont Legal Services offers new online ‘roadmaps’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Need legal help but aren’t sure if you need a lawyer or can afford one? There are new resources that can help Vermonters navigate common legal problems.

Vermont Legal Services just launched what they’re calling “Roadmaps,” a series of easy-to-follow tutorials for common civil legal issues like getting a temporary restraining order, starting a divorce, dealing with small claims court, and being denied social security benefits.

VLS says they saw nearly 100,000 Vermonters visit their website last year. “It tells us that the need is huge. There are a lot of people who just don’t know how to negotiate the system. They don’t have resources that they need,” said the group’s Sam Abel-Palmer.

If those don’t help, VLS has other resources to help Vermonters struggling with civil legal issues.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.