Vermont legislature to meet remotely next week

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s legislature returns back to work next week, and they’ll be meeting remotely for the first two weeks.

The expected surge from the omicron variant has lawmakers concerned about spread at the Vermont Statehouse and the impact of quarantines on their ability to conduct business.

For the first two weeks, lawmakers are expected to meet over Zoom.

“A lot of the world is closing back down. A lot of companies are going back remote. Broadway has shut back down. Broadway is a great indicator for indoor spaces and they are all pretty much shutting down again,” said Democratic Senator Alison Clarkson of Windsor.

Lawmakers previously approved health and safety measures including masking, testing, and vaccinations.

House and Senate Committees will now review the proposal.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.