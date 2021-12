BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A native Vermonter is making his mark capturing some of today’s big artists on camera.

His lens has brought Nick Farrar around the world creating content for the likes of Marshmellow, Drake, and Justin Beiber.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Farrar about his work as an influencer.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.