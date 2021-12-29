BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! The weather is looking pretty tranquil through the end of the week, which is also the rest of the year. There will be lots of clouds around - just a few sunny breaks from time to time. There may be a few late-day flurries late in the day on Thursday, mainly in our northern counties. Temperatures for the next few days will be running a bit above normal (normal high for Burlington is now 31°).

2022 will get off to a raucous start. A fairly potent storm system will be moving in with a variety of weather conditions. The latest look at this storm is showing a trend towards warmer temperatures on Saturday, and hence we will be getting rain. There will be a brief lull in the action as we get into Saturday night. Then the next part of this system will come through on Sunday, starting as a possible wintry mix of rain, sleet & freezing rain, but then changing to snow showers as colder air comes barreling in on blustery NW winds. At this point, snow accumulations look to be light. But there could be some bitterly cold wind chills by Sunday night into Monday morning.

A quick cold snap early next week won’t last long as we begin to moderate the temperatures into the middle of next week.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be continuing to monitor the progression of the weekend storm system, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the very latest, on-air and online. -Gary

