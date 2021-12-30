Could retirees help solve Vermont’s workforce shortage?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s most recent unemployment rate came in at 2.6%; that’s about 8,000 people. But the number of job openings in the state is more than double that at about 20,000. So even if every unemployed Vermonter got a job, there would still be a significant labor shortage.

But the state may have an untapped pool of people who could support our struggling economy.

“When I finally retired-- like retired, retired-- I said I’m not going to be one of those people who retires and then goes back to work. I’m retired! Well, after about a year I said, ‘Hmmm, I need something to do,’” said Mark Hazeltine of Essex.

For Hazeltine, that meant getting a part-time job with Priority Express as a delivery driver.

“I wanted to net about $100 a week, just for pin money,” Hazeltine explained.

But Hazeltine says becoming a courier came with a caveat-- an impact on his income-sensitive state Medicaid.

“When I started earning money, I had to report that income, and the premiums went up and the benefits went down to the point where I felt I was working for very little return, so I gave it up,” he said. “A couple years later COVID hits. I’m seeing all these poor employers who can’t get people to work.”

So Hazeltine emailed dozens of his local legislators suggesting the state address the reasons why some retirees who are willing and able to reenter the workforce aren’t.

That email is sparking important conversations in the Legislature and the Scott administration about the value of incentivizing Vermont’s older people, about 130,000 residents 65 years and older who account for 20% of the population.

“They’re well-trained, they’ve been in the workforce for a long time, they’re the type of people that we’re looking for, that a lot of businesses are looking for on a part-time basis. So, I think it’s very much worth looking at,” said Rep. Michael Marcotte, R-Newport.

Marcotte is the chair of the House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development. He says the committee plans to prioritize discussions about drawing from the strong work ethic and experience of retirees.

A spokesperson for the Scott administration says they’re doing the same.

“We need all hands on deck. We need every person that wants to work, be able to work and not have to worry about losing benefits because of their employment. It shouldn’t work that way,” Marcotte said.

AARP says three-quarters of its members over 55 want to work for financial needs, health care benefits or social engagement, the last of which is a big motivation for most.

“Get out of the house, get something to do rather than sit around,” Hazeltine said. “It’s not going to solve the problem, but it might ease it a bit.”

