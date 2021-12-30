As COVID cases soar, Vermont hands out thousands of test kits for kids

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - As post-holiday positive COVID cases soar, the state of Vermont is hosting a two-day antigen test kit giveaway for parents of K-12 kids so students can be tested before heading back into the classroom.

VTrans gave out tests Thursday and the kits will be avalaible again Friday at more than 50 sites around the state.

There was so much interest Thursday in getting the kits, they extended the hours parents could register for.

Many people said they were grateful to have this option.

“The idea of sending kids back with at least a negative antigen test seems like a good call to reduce the number of positive tests we know we are going to have,” said Jennifer Snow of Richmond.

Parents lined up for the drive-thru antigen test giveaway at dozens of VTrans sites around the state, so they can have more peace of mind their kids are negative before sending them back to school.

At the Fort Ethan Allen site in Colchester, thousands were given out, with thousands more expected to be distributed Friday.

“Will allow us to catch some cases before they get into schools, before they potentially spread and cause further disruption. So, the hope here is as many people as possible take advantage of this and stop cases from spreading into schools,” said Jason Maulucci, the press secretary for Gov. Phil Scott.

Maulucci says they are looking to distribute about 87,000 kits for the state’s 80,000 students.

The at-home antigen tests are known to be less accurate than a PCR test, which is why they are making two tests available.

“We’ve got 87,000 test kids available. Each kit has two tests. So, our recommendation is for each student to take two tests 24 hours apart leading in to Monday,” Maulucci said.

Parents at the Fort Ethan Allen site were grateful this was an option.

“We just want to be safe and make sure we keep going in the right direction, that’s all. Everyone in the family has both shots and the boosters, just trying to help keep stop the spread,” said Harold Wright of Georgia.

They were also handing out tests to parents based on the honor system of how many kids they say they have.

But the parents we spoke to were trusting of their Vermont neighbors.

“I hope people are taking what they need and not more. But the best you can do is trust each other through this. It’s a community effort and if we all do our part, we’ll be better off for it,” said Lili Rodriguez of Westford.

The sites for the free antigen test kits for children will be open again Friday. Click here for more information on the sites and to register.

