Advertisement

Former content moderator sues TikTok, claims it caused PTSD

A former content moderator is suing the TikTok and its parent company Bytedance, claiming her...
A former content moderator is suing the TikTok and its parent company Bytedance, claiming her work for the platform caused PTSD.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former contractor claims working for TikTok caused her to develop PTSD.

Candie Frazier is suing the social media platform and its parent company ByteDance.

Frazier said she worked as a content moderator on the platform and spent 12-hour days reviewing disturbing videos, including ones featuring graphic violence against children and animals.

She said the company did not provide adequate protections or psychological support for the moderators.

Frazier said the work caused her anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

TikTok would not comment on the lawsuit, but in a statement the company said they “continue to expand on a range of wellness services so that moderators feel supported mentally and emotionally.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police officer sent to the hospital after being attacked by Newport man
Burlington officer seriously injured responding to attack
Staff care for a new arrival to the University of Vermont Medical Center Intensive Care Unit.
Holiday COVID spike hits the Green Mountains
Police have arrested the man who they say robbed a Burlington gas station at knifepoint.
Police make arrest in Burlington gas station robbery
David Oleson
Man arrested in South Burlington jewelry store burglary
An overturned tractor-trailer will remain in the Black River in Cavendish until it can be...
Cavendish road closures expected following cold water rescue

Latest News

Boosters shots are being encouraged to prevent breakthrough cases of COVID-19.
Nursing home workers are urged to get vaccine boosters as COVID-19 cases soar
Preventing the next school tragedy with programs to combat mental health issues
A cement mixer accident near Route 105 in Sheldon closed the road for several hours Wednesday.
Concrete truck accident clogs Sheldon intersection
A crew installs a 2022 at Times Square in New York City on Sunday ahead of Friday's New Year's...
Times Square New Year’s Eve show will go on despite virus surge, mayor says
Courtney Jolly of Naples Zoo said the zoo supports the police's action in shooting the tiger.
Zoo official: Officer had to shoot tiger