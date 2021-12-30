How police investigations are changing as surveillance cameras get better

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When a crime happens, police often turn to surveillance cameras to help catch the suspect. Our Cam Smith takes a closer look at the importance of that evidence and how it has evolved.

A suspect was arrested in a Burlington armed robbery within 24 hours of the crime.

Police say Ian Gardner, 35, stole the cashier’s cellphone to prevent them from calling the police. They say Gardner was holding a knife and told the cashier to lie on the floor and not get up.

Charles Handy owns Simon’s gas station on Park Street. He says after one of his employees was held at knifepoint, police used the store’s surveillance video to quickly identify Gardner as the suspect.

“They saw the tattoos on his arms, both of them, identified the guy very quickly and arrested him, I think, last night,” Handy said.

Handy owns several gas stations in the downtown area.

He says over the years, the quality of the security cameras he uses has improved drastically.

“Years ago the cameras weren’t that good. You could hardly see the person. Right now, you can see them so close,” Handy said. “You can see even the tattoo on his arm or his hand. You can see the color of his eyes.”

We reached out to the Burlington Police for an interview about this incident but did not hear back before this story was published.

South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke says when it comes to investigating these crimes, video and photos are vital.

“It’s not only what’s available within a store that’s crucial evidence there, of course, but what surrounds in the area in terms of other leads that we can pick up on,” Burke said.

According to the Burlington Police Open Data Dashboard, the number of robberies in the city has decreased from past years.

From 2012 to now, police report a total of 234 robberies in the Queen City, an average of 23 per year.

Burlington Police report nine robberies in 2021, which is well below that average.

Burke says with evolving technology, the speed of an investigation has changed, too.

“Especially when dealing with suspects that we know, we can turn it around in our internal systems quickly and get it out to officers to help identify the suspects in the case. Also, the ease in which the officers can go out and collect this medium. No longer are people going out with videotapes, VHS tapes to amass this,” Burke said.

The chief says having cameras in clear view and displaying signage could help to deter someone from even attempting a robbery.

Gardner is currently being held without bail and faces multiple charges including robbery and aggravated assault.

