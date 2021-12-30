How Vermont lawmakers plan to face another session full of COVID challenges

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Another pandemic legislative session is just days away but the omicron variant has spiked plans to return to the Vermont Statehouse.

The second year of the biennium kicks off Tuesday. Pensions, education funding reform and hundreds of millions in federal cash are on the front burner.

Rising coronavirus case counts are forcing lawmakers to conduct the first two weeks remotely.

“We want to be back there as quickly as possible but we also want to be back safely. I think the last thing we want is to have the general assembly be a superspreader,” said Sen. Randy Brock, R-Franklin County.

Day one will be partially in person and everyone will have to mask. Vaccinations and testing are strongly encouraged for all.

At some entrances to the Statehouse, lawmakers and others will have to pass through thermal imaging technology, as well.

Inside, committees have shifted and are in bigger rooms with more airflow.

On the House and Senate floors, precautions are taken, too.

Come Tuesday, at least some members of the House will have to show up in person.

In the Senate, they’ll be able to hit the ground running remotely and nobody will have to show up in person because they gave themselves the tools to do that when they adjourned the last session.

COVID cases could substantially impact their work. The Senate has just 30 members. Some committees have just five lawmakers. If one or two have to quarantine, that could prevent laws from being written and relief cash from making it to Vermonters.

“If we come up with several members being sick, we don’t have a quorum. We’re not allowed to do our work,” said Sen. Becca Balint, D-Vt. Senate President Pro Tem.

Some lawmakers, lobbyists and advocates say remote access has stifled accessibility and transparency.

The Vermont Chamber of Commerce is preparing and expanding its Statehouse team to five people.

“Reaching out to legislators by text, by email, by Zoom, however they’re willing to have those conversations. But it’s a little bit more difficult of an environment and certainly more difficult in having face-to-face conversations,” said Betsy Bishop, the president of the Vermont Chamber of Commerce.

But some say the virtual session has its silver linings. Committees are equipped with cameras and TVs which livestream their work, sometimes to an audience of thousands instead of the handful of people normally attending hearings inside the Statehouse.

Top lawmakers say that transparency is here to stay.

“So that people have the option to testify online, on Zoom online or people can watch from home. That is an important step that we have made and I think people can count on that,” said Rep. Jill Krowinski, D-Vt. House Speaker.

The first two weeks of the session will be remote. After that, lawmakers will evaluate coronavirus data and make a decision from there.

