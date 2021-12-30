Advertisement

H.S. Boys Hoops for Wednesday, December 29th

Scores and highlights from around the area
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Dec. 30, 2021
BOYS BASKETBALL

Essex 64, South Burlington 44

Burlington 46, Colchester 39

Montpelier 58, Spaulding 52

Mt. St. Joseph 82, Springfield 47

St. Johnsbury 45, CVU 39

BFA - St. Albans 64, Milton 32

Bellows Falls 48, Arlington 34

Windsor 70, Proctor 53

Williamstown 60, Northfield 54

U-32 57, Lamoille 38

BFA - Fairfax 56, Missisquoi 49

Peoples 58, Stowe 29

Hazen 45, Enosburg 43

