Long-time Elmore storekeeper to retire
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - Thursday is the last day on the job for a woman who has been a familiar face for the Elmore community since 1983.
According to a Facebook post from the Elmore Community Trust, Thursday is Kathy Miller’s last day running the Elmore Store.
She’s retiring after 38 years at the store that’s been a local hub in the small Lamoille County community.
The Elmore Community Trust encourages people to stop in, share a memory and thank Miller for her years of service.
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.