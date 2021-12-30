Advertisement

Long-time Elmore storekeeper to retire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - Thursday is the last day on the job for a woman who has been a familiar face for the Elmore community since 1983.

According to a Facebook post from the Elmore Community Trust, Thursday is Kathy Miller’s last day running the Elmore Store.

She’s retiring after 38 years at the store that’s been a local hub in the small Lamoille County community.

The Elmore Community Trust encourages people to stop in, share a memory and thank Miller for her years of service.

Since 1983, Kathy and Warren Miller have been running the Elmore store. There is no question that they have seen (and...

Posted by Elmore Community Trust on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police officer sent to the hospital after being attacked by Newport man
Burlington officer seriously injured responding to attack
Staff care for a new arrival to the University of Vermont Medical Center Intensive Care Unit.
Holiday COVID spike hits the Green Mountains
Police have arrested the man who they say robbed a Burlington gas station at knifepoint.
Police make arrest in Burlington gas station robbery
David Oleson
Man arrested in South Burlington jewelry store burglary
An overturned tractor-trailer will remain in the Black River in Cavendish until it can be...
Cavendish road closures expected following cold water rescue

Latest News

Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
As we get ready to settle in to the start of the new year, there are some mixed feelings about...
Vermonters have mixed feelings about 2022
As we get ready to settle in to the start of the new year, there are some mixed feelings about...
Vermonters share their thoughts on the new year
Thursday is the last day on the job for a woman who has been a familiar face for the Elmore...
Long-time Elmore storekeeper to retire