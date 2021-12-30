Long-time Elmore storekeeper to retire

ELMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - Thursday is the last day on the job for a woman who has been a familiar face for the Elmore community since 1983.

According to a Facebook post from the Elmore Community Trust, Thursday is Kathy Miller’s last day running the Elmore Store.

She’s retiring after 38 years at the store that’s been a local hub in the small Lamoille County community.

The Elmore Community Trust encourages people to stop in, share a memory and thank Miller for her years of service.

Since 1983, Kathy and Warren Miller have been running the Elmore store. There is no question that they have seen (and... Posted by Elmore Community Trust on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.