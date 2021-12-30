New COVID testing option in New York’s North Country

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - While Vermont has led the nation in testing access for much of the pandemic, it’s a different story in Northern New York, where government testing sites are limited. But there is a new option in the North Country.

The state-run testing site is open in Malone. Our cameras weren’t allowed inside to show you the testing but I was able to catch up with some of the folks getting tested to hear their thoughts on the easy access to testing back in the community.

“You have to go pretty far to get it, so it’s nice to have it here,” said Narayan Bosco, 7.

Narayan Bosco and mom Jessica were two of the many New Yorkers to stop by the former Citizens Advocate bottle redemption building to get a free COVID-19 test.

“We just want to make sure that we are safe and taking precautions,” Jessica Bosco said.

The site is offering free PCR tests, where you’ll get your results in a few days. Jessica Bosco said she was in and out in 15 minutes and only needed a mask and driver’s license.

“Everyone was really friendly. Any question I had, they answered and they were great with my son,” she said.

“It’s easy! So easy they just go up your nose and it tickles,” Narayan said.

Donna Kissane is the Franklin County manager and said after declaring a state of emergency because of the high transmission in the county, they asked the state for two things: access to testing and a nearby mass vaccination site.

“I feel they fulfilled that request,” Kissane said.

Now anyone in the region has the option to use the testing site in Franklin County and travel the hour to the vaccination clinic in Clinton County.

COVID continues to spike in Franklin County, and having a free, easy way to monitor the spread helps county leaders and health professionals.

“It’s very important to try to reduce this threat by identifying the positive cases and keeping distance from other people for a period of time so it doesn’t spread farther,” Kissane said.

Back to Jessica Bosco, who said home testing kits are flying off shelves so she’s happy to see a safe and affordable option for people to monitor their health.

“I just think it’s important we have it here for people to use and I think we should take advantage of that,” she said.

The testing site is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. It’s at 201 West Main Street in Malone. Click here to make an appointment.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.