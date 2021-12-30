Omicron variant present challenges for New Year’s events

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With a rise in COVID-19 cases, many organizations are modifying their New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Ashley Van Zandt, on of the organizers of First Night North in St. Johnsbury, said they originally planned for 80 performance, with over 200 artists.

While many of them will still be participating, the event will be 100% virtual.

“We Briefly considered keeping the things like the fireworks or the raising of the ball but those type of events tend to encourage gathering and that’s not something that we are wanting our community to do,” Van Zandt said.

Highlight Burlington is also making some changes, by moving all events outdoors.

“We were able to figure this out, where most in-person indoor events did make it outside,” said Zach Williamson from Burlington City Arts. “We did have to consolidate schedules a little bit so some performers were going to play two shows and now they’re only playing one show, just because we had about 12 indoor venues and now we have two outside.”

Organizers of both events say these modifications are disappointing, but necessary.

“It was it was a difficult decision but it was also an easy one once we considered all of the factors and the new variant and how quickly it’s spreading,” Van Zandt said.

“We’ve seen just the impact on when people do get COVID even if they aren’t terribly sick,” Williamson said. “We might have health care workers who aren’t in to take care of people, or teachers, or business might not be able to stay open, so it’s really doing our part to make sure that the community as a whole stays healthy and is able to function”

Catamount Arts has a schedule and how to access the virtual events planned for First Night North online.

Highlight Burlington’s schedule of Hybrid events can be found here.

