Onetime party drug touted as new tool for treating depression

MANCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Near the heart of downtown Manchester sits Taconic Psychiatry, a typical therapist’s office, but inside patients are being treated in a unique way.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: This is legal in Vermont?

Dr. Adam Pruett: This is legal.

Pruett is a psychiatrist administering monitored doses of ketamine to patients through a shot during therapeutic sessions, with the goal of helping their mental health.

“Lower doses of ketamine-- much lower than the doses needed for anesthesia for sedation-- have been effective in multiple mental illnesses: depression, anxiety, PTSD,” Pruett said.

Ketamine was first developed in the 1960s. It has long been used for anesthesia in medical procedures and as a large animal tranquilizer, and by first responders to sedate agitated patients.

It’s also used illicitly as a party drug, called Special K, for its hallucinogenic effects.

But most recently, mental health care providers have found it has therapeutic value. This kind of therapy has been growing out west. Pruett says he is one of the few in Vermont to administer the drug for therapy.

“We are shaking the Taconic plates in a safe and controlled way, and I’m there to help them get through it,” Pruett said.

He says patients get approved through a medical evaluation and screening. Then they come in for low-dose sessions in the controlled and monitored environment. He encourages them to pair it with conventional therapy, as well.

Ike Bendavid: What does it feel like? What are they going through?

Dr. Adam Pruett: For most people that are here, it is an inward experience and I’m here supervising.

Dr. Steve Runyan is the director of emergency psychiatry at the UVM Medical Center and an assistant professor at the Larner College of Medicine.

Ike Bendavid: Is it dangerous... ketamine?

Dr. Steve Runyan: In its application in psychiatry, no.

Runyan acknowledges there recently has been a change in attitude toward the drug.

“To be administered a very small dose of a drug in a controlled setting once a week, it’s very different than going down to the club with your friends and horse tranquilizers or what have you,” he said.

Runyan says in a therapeutic controlled setting, ketamine has a therapeutic impact because it works on a higher level than typical antidepressants.

“No other medicine has the ability to improve symptoms within 24 hours, as far as it pertains to major depression. Other antidepressants are effective but they take four to six weeks, maybe longer,” he said.

Runyan points out the ketamine that Pruett uses is not currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration for any psychiatric applications. A modified version called S ketamine is approved only for the treatment of major depression.

“More research needs to be done,” Runyan said. “But it may be an avenue to alleviate suffering while we are using other mundane therapies.”

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says like any drug, too much can be a concern. But he agrees that when other treatment options have been exhausted, ketamine-- in a controlled setting with the right dosage-- can be useful.

Ike Bendavid: Do you believe that this can be used in a positive way?

Dr. Mark Levine: Oh, absolutely. When it’s used in the psychiatric community, it’s obviously being used in patients that have not responded to a lot of other treatments.

Pruett agrees, and he says so do his patients.

“Patients are going back to work. Patients are creative; they are starting to write again. They are producing music. They are more in touch with their loved ones. They are staying within the treatment,” he said. “This is phenomenal.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.