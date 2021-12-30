Pandemic regulations can’t stop kids from enjoying winter break

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Students are on break this week for the holidays. While many are spending their time off with pandemic regulations in place, others are still enjoying some sense of normalcy.

The Wonderfeet Kids Museum in Rutland is a school break destination, allowing 35 people at a time. They ask families to sign up for two-hour windows, hitting max capacity most days.

“We have been exceptionally busy this week. We are open every day through Sunday, January second to meet the extra need during school vacation week,” said Danielle Monroe, the executive director of the Wonderfeet Kids Museum.

They are seeing both families from town and visitors on vacation.

“This year is definitely a lot better. Last year there wasn’t really much to do,” said Logan Kinsman, a sophomore at Springfield College home in Rutland on break. “I’ve been working a lot at Pico, or babysitting when I can, just trying to find things to stay busy.”

She’s babysitting 4-year-old Chloe Coppinger. They spent some time with the turtles.

Chloe Coppinger: They crawl.

Logan Kinsman: Do they crawl fast?

Chloe Coppinger: Slow!

Matthew Kapitan, 8, was at the museum with his mom and sister. He’s “kind of happy” to have some time off.

“School’s a lot of work,” the second-grader said.

He also was able to have a sleepover with his friend.

“We flew a drone in the air inside and we played hot potato,” Kapitan said.

Some other kids took advantage of the nice weather when we had it and got outside.

“I’ve been taking walks and making stuff and doing projects and drawing,” said Henry Roy, a Rutland fourth-grader.

Roy hiked the Adventure Trail at Pine Hill Park.

“You can get your mind off everything,” he said.

Christopher Madsen, 13, has spent a lot of time outside sledding, skiing and walking his dog. He says this holiday break has been fun. While the pandemic continues, it’s hard to compare this week to last year’s break.

“They have been so different,” the eighth-grader said. “I feel like there has been less snow this year, which hasn’t been as great, but it still has been really fun on break.”

But Madsen says he is starting to look forward to going back to school.

