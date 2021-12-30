Advertisement

Pandemic regulations can’t stop kids from enjoying winter break

Kids on school break play at the Wonderfeet Kids Museum in Rutland.
Kids on school break play at the Wonderfeet Kids Museum in Rutland.(WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Students are on break this week for the holidays. While many are spending their time off with pandemic regulations in place, others are still enjoying some sense of normalcy.

The Wonderfeet Kids Museum in Rutland is a school break destination, allowing 35 people at a time. They ask families to sign up for two-hour windows, hitting max capacity most days.

“We have been exceptionally busy this week. We are open every day through Sunday, January second to meet the extra need during school vacation week,” said Danielle Monroe, the executive director of the Wonderfeet Kids Museum.

They are seeing both families from town and visitors on vacation.

“This year is definitely a lot better. Last year there wasn’t really much to do,” said Logan Kinsman, a sophomore at Springfield College home in Rutland on break. “I’ve been working a lot at Pico, or babysitting when I can, just trying to find things to stay busy.”

She’s babysitting 4-year-old Chloe Coppinger. They spent some time with the turtles.

Chloe Coppinger: They crawl.

Logan Kinsman: Do they crawl fast?

Chloe Coppinger: Slow!

Matthew Kapitan, 8, was at the museum with his mom and sister. He’s “kind of happy” to have some time off.

“School’s a lot of work,” the second-grader said.

He also was able to have a sleepover with his friend.

“We flew a drone in the air inside and we played hot potato,” Kapitan said.

Some other kids took advantage of the nice weather when we had it and got outside.

“I’ve been taking walks and making stuff and doing projects and drawing,” said Henry Roy, a Rutland fourth-grader.

Roy hiked the Adventure Trail at Pine Hill Park.

“You can get your mind off everything,” he said.

Christopher Madsen, 13, has spent a lot of time outside sledding, skiing and walking his dog. He says this holiday break has been fun. While the pandemic continues, it’s hard to compare this week to last year’s break.

“They have been so different,” the eighth-grader said. “I feel like there has been less snow this year, which hasn’t been as great, but it still has been really fun on break.”

But Madsen says he is starting to look forward to going back to school.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police officer sent to the hospital after being attacked by Newport man
Burlington officer seriously injured responding to attack
Staff care for a new arrival to the University of Vermont Medical Center Intensive Care Unit.
Holiday COVID spike hits the Green Mountains
Police have arrested the man who they say robbed a Burlington gas station at knifepoint.
Police make arrest in Burlington gas station robbery
David Oleson
Man arrested in South Burlington jewelry store burglary
A cement mixer accident near Route 105 in Sheldon closed the road for several hours Wednesday.
Concrete truck accident clogs Sheldon intersection

Latest News

kits
As COVID cases soar, Vermont hands out thousands of test kits for kids
Sharon and Raymond Nutting
Super Seniors: Sharon and Raymond Nutting
The state may have an untapped pool of people who could support our struggling economy.
Could retirees help solve Vermont’s workforce shortage?
As post-holiday positive COVID cases soar, Vermont is hosting a two-day test kit giveaway for...
As COVID cases soar, Vermont hands out thousands of test kits for kids