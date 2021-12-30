PCR test required before Dartmouth students return for next term

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - In-person classes will go on as planned at Dartmouth College, but there are a few things students need to do ahead of the winter term.

That includes completing a PCR test within 48 hours of arriving on campus.

Booster shots are required as of January 31 for all members of the college community. If you’re not eligible by then, you need to get within 30 days of becoming eligible.

Indoor social gatherings will also be limited and masks will be required for at least the first two weeks of the new year.

Winter Term Update: In-person classes will begin as scheduled. Students should plan to arrive on campus as planned. We... Posted by Dartmouth on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.