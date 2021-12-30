Advertisement

PCR test required before Dartmouth students return for next term

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - In-person classes will go on as planned at Dartmouth College, but there are a few things students need to do ahead of the winter term.

That includes completing a PCR test within 48 hours of arriving on campus.

Booster shots are required as of January 31 for all members of the college community. If you’re not eligible by then, you need to get within 30 days of becoming eligible.

Indoor social gatherings will also be limited and masks will be required for at least the first two weeks of the new year.

Winter Term Update: In-person classes will begin as scheduled. Students should plan to arrive on campus as planned. We...

Posted by Dartmouth on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police officer sent to the hospital after being attacked by Newport man
Burlington officer seriously injured responding to attack
Staff care for a new arrival to the University of Vermont Medical Center Intensive Care Unit.
Holiday COVID spike hits the Green Mountains
Police have arrested the man who they say robbed a Burlington gas station at knifepoint.
Police make arrest in Burlington gas station robbery
David Oleson
Man arrested in South Burlington jewelry store burglary
An overturned tractor-trailer will remain in the Black River in Cavendish until it can be...
Cavendish road closures expected following cold water rescue

Latest News

In-person classes will go on as planned at Dartmouth College, but there are a few things...
Dartmouth College: classes will resume in-person as normal
Burlington Police officer sent to the hospital after being attacked by Newport man
Burlington officer seriously injured responding to attack
Vermont parents can now register to pick up free rapid test kits for their K-12 students to...
Free COVID test kits now available for Vermont students
Vermont parents can now register to pick up free rapid test kits for their K-12 students to...
Pick-up of free COVID test kits for Vermont students begins Thursday