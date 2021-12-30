Advertisement

State tracking growing COVID outbreak at Killington Resort

Killington Resort-File photo
Killington Resort-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health is tracking a growing COVID-19 outbreak at the Killington Resort.

The department says so far, 86 people have tested positive; 22 test results are still pending.

Health officials say all those cases are among employees at the resort.

They say so far, no hospitalizations or deaths are associated with this outbreak.

The Health Department has set up special testing opportunities for members of the Killington community for this Sunday and Monday, Jan. 2-3. Those are at the old fire station at the corner of the Killington Access Road and Dean Hill Road from 2-6 p.m.

They’re also working to set up more testing opportunities for later dates.

Click here to visit the Health Department’s website for more information on COVID testing and vaccinations.

