Vermont Adaptive opens $2.5M facility at Sugarbush

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - For the past three years, Vermont Adaptive has been working on building a new facility at Sugarbush.

After breaking ground this past spring, the new space is now open and the athletes are loving it.

The new, $2.5 million space is significantly larger than their previous one.

It was built to help skiers of all abilities get into their grooves. For some, extra square footage makes all the difference.

As Vermont Adaptive athlete Jordan straps in for a ski lesson, her team of instructors moves freely around her working to troubleshoot the equipment for a comfortable ride. Thanks to a brand new space at Sugarbush, they have a lot more space to do so.

“We went from 400 square feet to 4,000 square feet which is just dumbfounding,” said Kim Jackson of Vermont Adaptive.

For the past 20 years or so, the organization worked out of a corner of the Mount Ellen Base Lodge, roughly 10 times smaller.

“We could have up to 100 people between athletes, volunteers, parents... in 400 square feet. One-hundred people just doesn’t work,” Jackson said.

After three years of fundraising, Vermont Adaptive opened its newest space for programming just this week.

The new space has three levels.

Volunteer ski instructor Andrew Kimpton says after working for over a decade in the previous space, this one is a game-changer.

“The room we’re in now is about twice as big, three times as big as what we used to have for equipment set up and stuff in our old space. We can work more effectively with people,” Kimpton said.

It also means they can now fit up athletes indoors out of the cold.

“Somebody will be like, ‘You know what? I need to take a break. I’d like some hot chocolate or I need some French fries or a snack or some candy.’ And so people can come in and we can hang here in this space. Their family can meet them in here, they can take a break, take a breather,” Kimpton said.

Access to French fries may have been an issue in years past with no access to an elevator. That is no longer a problem. Now, athletes have locker rooms, changing rooms, their own deck and even a sensory room for those who need to decompress. Not to mention a whole mountain outside.

“Mount Ellen is a really great space for them because it’s typically a little less busy than our other mountain and it’s centrally located, not far from Burlington, so it ends up being a great place for them,” said John Bleh of Sugarbush.

Though the space is open, Vermont Adaptive is working to fundraise the remaining $200,000.

To help, Sugarbush is offering 40.83 Thursdays, where lift tickets cost $40.83, a steep discount compared to normal prices. They hope guests will donate the savings to help other athletes.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.