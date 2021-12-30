Advertisement

Vermont businesses look ahead to 2022 after mixed bag in 2021

By Darren Perron
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As we come to the end of 2021, the state of business in Vermont is a mixed bag. The pandemic has done a number on all of us but some sectors have certainly been hit harder than others.

So what is the plan for 2022? Our Darren Perron spoke with Betsy Bishop, the president of the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, to find out.

Watch the video to see the full interview.

