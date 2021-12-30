Vermonters have mixed feelings about 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As we get ready to settle into the start of the new year, there are some mixed feelings about a fresh start for 2022.

Vermonters we spoke with say they are skeptical about getting their hopes up, especially after getting their hopes up last year for 2021.

“2021 was kind of a mixed bag I would say,” said Diana Liu of Worcester, Massachusetts.

“2021 was definitely a year that tested me, gave me lots of opportunities to reevaluate,” said Josh Simonds of Shelburne.

But a lot of good happened. Vermonters say they were able to see friends, or when cases were low, they could travel a bit -- something 2020 didn’t offer.

“I personally cannot complain. I was employed the whole time, my family was healthy,” said Dominic Esker.

Others say they were lucky they were able to stay employed or that their families were healthy.

But all admitted that it was a difficult year.

“It started off a little rocky, but overall just looking back I was able to do more things, I was able to see some friends I hadn’t seen in a while,” said Jesse Krell, of Burlington.

The approach to 2022 for many though, is some form of optimism.

“I’ll say cautiously optimistic,” said Bob Osmond of Burlington.

“Guardedly optimistic. I feel like the kid on Christmas who sees the room full of horse manure and says there has got to be a pony in here someplace,” said Simonds.

“I think optimism always helps. I am an eternal optimist by nature, maybe to a fault, but I think it’s always positive, and I think it really helps get through the tough times,” said Krell.

And there is a lot to be optimistic about in 2022.

When it comes to COVID-19, experts say early data indicates the omicron variant appears to be less deadly, which could help turn the corner on the pandemic.

Younger kids could also be next in line to get the vaccine if it proves to be effective. Booster shots continue to be available for anyone who wants one in our region.

