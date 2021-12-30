Advertisement

Vermont’s oldest veteran dies

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s oldest veteran has died. Lenny Roberge was 107.

Roberge, who served in the Navy, passed away peacefully on Christmas Day his daughter Lucille Nadeau told WCAX News.

We first met up with Lenny when he was just 98. The Super Senior, nicknamed the “Pie Man,” made desserts every day for the residents at his senior home.

Last January, we interviewed him again when he rolled up his sleeve to get the first jab of the Pfizer COVID vaccine. Ever the optimist, Lenny said he got the shot to live another day!

His daughter says Lenny was a gift and beloved by many.

Watch the video below to see our Joe Carroll’s profile of Lenny as a Vermont Super Senior from back in 2012.

