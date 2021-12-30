Advertisement

Vt. lawmakers hope to give communities more flexibility for Town Meeting Day

Vermont lawmakers are looking to fast track a bill which would give towns flexibility for Town...
Vermont lawmakers are looking to fast track a bill which would give towns flexibility for Town Meeting Day.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The omicron variant of the coronavirus is once again forcing Vermont towns to rethink how to hold Town Meeting Day.

On Tuesday, March 1, towns across the state will gather to vote on budgets and elect local officers.

But with rising COVID case counts, large gatherings may need a backup plan.

Next week, lawmakers are looking to fast track a bill that would give towns flexibility, allowing them to hold their meetings remotely, vote through Australian ballot or delay a vote until cases aren’t as high.

Lawmakers say more people participated when the gathering wasn’t in person.

“Now they can pop it on Zoom and go off camera and mute listen while they’re preparing dinner or while helping their kids do homework. It gives them that flexibility to know what’s going on during those deliberations,” said Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas, D-Bradford.

The Legislature is also crafting a proposal that would let select boards and city councils meet remotely.

