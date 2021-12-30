BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! Or should we say, “Friday Eve?” Or should we say “New Year’s Eve EVE?” In any case, the weather today will be a whole lot like the weather of the last couple of days - fairly tranquil and relatively warm. There may be a few flurries or sprinkles today, first in the morning, then again later in the evening and overnight hours, but there won’t be much.

The weather for the stroke of midnight on Friday night/Saturday morning will still be quiet with a lot of clouds around and temperatures around 30 degrees with a light wind. That’s how we will transition from 2021 to 2022.

Then the weather will turn more raucous as we get into the start of the new year. Rain showers will be developing on Saturday, and there could be some pockets of freezing rain to start the day, particularly in northern New York, closer to the St. Lawrence Valley. But also the northern Champlain Valley may get a light icing early on.

The bigger problem will be Saturday night into Sunday morning as rain showers turn into a wintry mix of sleet & freezing rain. That mix will turn to snow showers during the day on Sunday as cold air starts to blast in on increasingly blustery NNW winds. Temperatures will be dropping late Sunday and Sunday night until most of us bottom out in the single digits by Monday morning. Also, those blustery NNW winds will make it feel even colder, with wind chill values in the single digits and teens below zero.

A few snow showers could linger into early Monday, otherwise it will be partly sunny, but chilly.

Tuesday will be partly sunny, but there is a chance for a few snow showers on Wednesday as temperatures start to recover again by mid-week.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team is continuing to follow the development and evolution of the storm for the weekend, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest changes, on-air and online. -Gary

