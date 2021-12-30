BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cloudy skies will continue through the end of the week, and with temperatures on the rise through Friday and into Saturday, it looks like we’ll be welcoming the new year with some wet weather. Quiet weather will remain for Thursday and most of Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. We have a chance for a brief, light mix on Thursday evening as a quick moving system sweeps through.

By Friday night we could see some rain developing in time for New Years Eve. Temperatures in colder pockets of our region could make for some slippery late night travel late Friday night and into early Saturday. Temperatures will continue to warm on Saturday with highs reaching the low 40s. More rain will likely arrive for Saturday by late in the day and into Saturday night, eventually changing over so snow, sleet and freezing rain by Sunday. Everything will change over to snow by Sunday afternoon as temperatures fall through the 30s with some light accumulation possible.

It will be much colder for the start of the week. Skies will be partly sunny on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper teens and low 20s. Morning lows will start in the single digits. Temperatures gradually warm up through the rest of the week with highs heading back into the low to mid 30s.

