Decision from Vt. lawmakers on pursuing mask mandate to wait on omicron data

Top Vermont lawmakers are waiting for more data on the omicron variant of coronavirus to determine whether to pursue a statewide mask mandate during the upcoming legislative session. - File photo(AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Top Vermont lawmakers are waiting for more data regarding the omicron variant of coronavirus to determine whether they will pursue a statewide mask mandate during the upcoming legislative session.

House and Senate Democrats have urged the governor for a statewide mandate.

Vermont recorded its highest ever single-day case count Thursday, with 1,352 cases.

But initial reports have shown the omicron variant may not be as severe as delta.

Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint says she is waiting to see if omicron will break the link between cases and hospitalizations that has been seen with other variants.

“That’s really what I care about, making sure that a Vermonter who doesn’t have COVID-19 but has a heart attack or a stroke has somewhere to go to and a hospital that is not chock-full of, unfortunately, COVID-19 patients, which is what none of us want,” said Balint, D-Windham County.

A statewide mask mandate is just one part of the conversation Democratic leaders want to have when the Legislature returns next week.

