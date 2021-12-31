Expect more F-35 night flying next week

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The F-35 fighter jets will be back in the evening skies next week.

The Vermont Air National Guard says night takeoffs are scheduled from Tuesday until Saturday. That’s from 4-6 p.m.

Landings are scheduled between 6-8 p.m.

The Guard says that the night operations are conducted so they can meet U.S. Air Force and Major Command requirements and proficiencies

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.