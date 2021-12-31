Advertisement

Local gym: start slow if you want to get in shape for the new year

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As we get ready to kick off the new year, it’s time to think about some resolutions. Though not for everyone, a common one is getting back in the gym.

The Edge Sports and Fitness says they’ve regained a good amount of traction compared to where they were through the pandemic.

They have begun to repack the lifting area, moving some treadmills a little closer together and upgrading some of the equipment.

They also have some resolutions of their own, welcome more guests.

Edge CEO Mike Feitelberg says the best way to get into it, is to start slow.

“Absolutely start slow, there are a lot of different things to choose from. The idea is to find something you enjoy doing, so we encourage you to try a bunch of different things, try a class, try some strength training, try some cardio, find something you really enjoy doing the odds are better you will stick with it and obviously we have people here who will help guide you along the way,” said Feitelberg.

They don’t plan on changing the layout they adopted during the pandemic, they say people like it.

They offer beginner classes all the way through advanced, but The Edge says the biggest piece is making sure people are comfortable coming in and getting started.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A day after Vermont shattered its previous record for new COVID infections, the state set yet...
Vermont again breaks record for new COVID cases; officially adopts CDC recommendations on isolation, quarantine
Killington Resort-File photo
State tracking growing COVID outbreak at Killington Resort
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill
A cement mixer accident near Route 105 in Sheldon closed the road for several hours Wednesday.
Concrete truck accident clogs Sheldon intersection
Marshmellow
Vermonter makes his mark as ‘influencer’

Latest News

Vermont State Police say they’ve arrested two following a string of Dollar General thefts in...
Two arrested in connection to string of Dollar General thefts
As we get ready to kick off the new year, it’s time to think about some resolutions. Though not...
Local gym: start slow if you want to get in shape for the new year
Vermont parks are celebrating a remarkable year.
Vermont State Parks see a banner year
Vermont parks are celebrating a remarkable year.
Vermont State Parks see a banner year