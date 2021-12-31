Local gym: start slow if you want to get in shape for the new year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As we get ready to kick off the new year, it’s time to think about some resolutions. Though not for everyone, a common one is getting back in the gym.

The Edge Sports and Fitness says they’ve regained a good amount of traction compared to where they were through the pandemic.

They have begun to repack the lifting area, moving some treadmills a little closer together and upgrading some of the equipment.

They also have some resolutions of their own, welcome more guests.

Edge CEO Mike Feitelberg says the best way to get into it, is to start slow.

“Absolutely start slow, there are a lot of different things to choose from. The idea is to find something you enjoy doing, so we encourage you to try a bunch of different things, try a class, try some strength training, try some cardio, find something you really enjoy doing the odds are better you will stick with it and obviously we have people here who will help guide you along the way,” said Feitelberg.

They don’t plan on changing the layout they adopted during the pandemic, they say people like it.

They offer beginner classes all the way through advanced, but The Edge says the biggest piece is making sure people are comfortable coming in and getting started.

