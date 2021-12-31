More detours expected in Burlington’s South End

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Heads up Burlington drivers, next week there will be a detour in the South End of the city that will last for some time.

Starting Monday morning, South Willard Street will be closed to thru traffic between Shelburne Road and Howard Street.

The detour will direct drivers traveling north to take Shelburne Street to St. Paul Street to Howard Street.

Drivers going south on South Willard will be directed to Howard Street to St. Paul Street to Shelburne Road.

The closure will be in place 24 hours a day for about eight weeks.

